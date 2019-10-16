QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Trading Down 5%

QS Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:QSEP)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 46,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 44,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

QS Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QSEP)

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

