Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc (QNTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:QNTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

QNTO stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Quaint Oak Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

