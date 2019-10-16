QuarkChain (QKC) Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and $8.21 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $32.15, $24.43 and $13.77.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00043548 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.46 or 0.06099729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001104 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00043984 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00017021 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,799,807,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,544,395,982 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

