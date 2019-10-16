Quebecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. Quebecoin has a market cap of $8,764.00 and $2.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000712 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Profile

QBC is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc.

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

