QunQun Reaches 1-Day Volume of $549,890.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QunQun has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $549,890.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00042666 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.39 or 0.06102513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001122 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00044347 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 649,872,788 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

