Raven Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,906.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $311,284.00 and approximately $1,906.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

