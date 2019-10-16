Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Rayonier reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.71%.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.14 per share, with a total value of $261,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,349,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,679,000 after purchasing an additional 166,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,008,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,977,000 after purchasing an additional 81,675 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,350,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 691,355 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,051,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46,695 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,041,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

