Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Stake Lessened by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 7.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,165,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $758,397,000 after buying an additional 284,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,432,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,867,000 after buying an additional 178,321 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 11,865.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,141,000 after buying an additional 1,580,544 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 5.7% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,527,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,193,000 after buying an additional 82,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,548,000 after buying an additional 212,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,720. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.11.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.81. The company had a trading volume of 52,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,281. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.39.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

