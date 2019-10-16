Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hochschild Mining (HOC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON: HOC) in the last few weeks:

10/15/2019 – Hochschild Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/14/2019 – Hochschild Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/9/2019 – Hochschild Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

10/8/2019 – Hochschild Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Banco Santander SA.

10/3/2019 – Hochschild Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Hochschild Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/26/2019 – Hochschild Mining had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Hochschild Mining had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 205 ($2.68). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Hochschild Mining was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 230 ($3.01).

8/23/2019 – Hochschild Mining is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

Hochschild Mining stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 187.50 ($2.45). 1,234,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The company has a market capitalization of $957.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 203.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 193.60. Hochschild Mining Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.15%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

