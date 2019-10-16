RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.76. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

