Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Down 6.9% in September

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the August 30th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCON. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recon Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of RCON traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,734. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

