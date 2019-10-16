Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the August 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 24.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $31.51. 120,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $403.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Stephens set a $36.00 price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $153,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $304,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

