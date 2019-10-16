Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.76

Shares of Redcentric PLC (LON:RCN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.76 and traded as low as $84.50. Redcentric shares last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 61,011 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Redcentric in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Redcentric alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $129.01 million and a P/E ratio of -66.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.76.

In related news, insider Peter Brotherton sold 76,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £65,369.25 ($85,416.50).

Redcentric Company Profile (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications services, including mainframe software support services and application acceleration services. It also provides collaboration services comprising IP telephony, SIP trunks, unified communications, video conferencing, calls and lines, mobile, and inbound services; and infrastructure services consisting of data management, disaster recovery as a service, hosted desktop, hosting and collocation, hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, managed exchange, software as a service, virtualization, and server load balancing services.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.