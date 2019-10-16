Redrow’s (RDW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RDW. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Redrow from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 704 ($9.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.65) target price (up previously from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 711 ($9.29) target price (up previously from GBX 673 ($8.79)) on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 685.50 ($8.96).

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 629 ($8.22) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 601.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 578.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.84. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 478.59 ($6.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 676.73 ($8.84). The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In other Redrow news, insider John F. Tutte sold 23,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72), for a total transaction of £141,609.51 ($185,037.91). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 138,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93), for a total value of £843,013.74 ($1,101,546.77).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.