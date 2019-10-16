RefToken (REF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $439.00

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, RefToken has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. RefToken has a market cap of $255,459.00 and $439.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RefToken token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00003168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00043094 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.71 or 0.05979391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001119 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00044646 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

RefToken Profile

REF is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io.

RefToken Token Trading

RefToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

