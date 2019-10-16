Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,284 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $22,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 19.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 210.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 64,962 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Sunday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.26.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $228,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,023.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $197,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $525,985.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $660,413. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $70.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.