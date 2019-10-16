Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $349.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.56.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $303.82 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.