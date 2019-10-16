Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Receives $32.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Regional Management alerts:

In other Regional Management news, CFO Robert William Beck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,611.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John D. Schachtel acquired 7,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,022.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 101,827 shares of company stock worth $2,723,614 and sold 114,051 shares worth $3,032,569. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Regional Management by 18.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1,050.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 120,923 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 5.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RM opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.93. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 48.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $84.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.50 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.