Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 530 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,234,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,683,762,000 after buying an additional 240,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,970,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $501,580,000 after buying an additional 50,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,774,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after purchasing an additional 788,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

