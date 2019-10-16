Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 597 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

VO opened at $167.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average of $165.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.5373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

