Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19,175 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,175 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,083.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 170,928 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 134,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,118,000.

Shares of PJP opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $70.89.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1492 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

