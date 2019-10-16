Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 510 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 300,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $119.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average is $111.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $121.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $371.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

