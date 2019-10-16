Repay’s (RPAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RPAY. ValuEngine lowered Repay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Repay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50 and a beta of -0.04. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Repay stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of Repay at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

