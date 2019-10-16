Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Short Interest Update

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRBK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 532.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 29.1% in the second quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

