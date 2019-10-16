Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.28.

EW opened at $228.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $230.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.02 and its 200 day moving average is $198.08.

In other news, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $3,684,914.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,688.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $79,805.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,670 shares of company stock worth $33,420,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

