Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ICICI Bank Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICICI Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Karfa expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ICICI Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of IBN stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 0.80.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ICICI Bank by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,881,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,602,000 after buying an additional 1,767,761 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ICICI Bank by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 203,325 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in ICICI Bank by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in ICICI Bank by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 255,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 142,330 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

