Research Analysts Set Expectations for United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research note issued on Friday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.29 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 29.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.23. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 19.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $996,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $3,320,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary K. Weddle acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $80,937.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.51%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

