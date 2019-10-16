Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Londonmetric Property (LMP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON: LMP) recently:

10/14/2019 – Londonmetric Property had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

10/14/2019 – Londonmetric Property had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/7/2019 – Londonmetric Property had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/1/2019 – Londonmetric Property had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/17/2019 – Londonmetric Property had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/10/2019 – Londonmetric Property had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/2/2019 – Londonmetric Property was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Londonmetric Property had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/19/2019 – Londonmetric Property had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

8/19/2019 – Londonmetric Property had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON LMP opened at GBX 225.20 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.04. Londonmetric Property PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Londonmetric Property PLC alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 78,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £161,368.04 ($210,855.93).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.