Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 98,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,768,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,963,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 26,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,040,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 122,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $9,537,143.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,068 shares in the company, valued at $50,303,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 840,294 shares of company stock valued at $64,840,016 in the last three months. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.70. 127,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,728. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Longbow Research raised Restaurant Brands International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.74.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.