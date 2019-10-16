Reviewing ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) and PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) and PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR $8.08 billion 0.48 $446.06 million N/A N/A PETROFAC LTD/ADR $5.83 billion 0.29 $64.00 million $0.52 4.67

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PETROFAC LTD/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PETROFAC LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A PETROFAC LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and PETROFAC LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 PETROFAC LTD/ADR 0 2 1 0 2.33

Dividends

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR beats PETROFAC LTD/ADR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services. It primarily serves the automotive, home and mobile, healthcare, and environment and energy markets. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.in January 2019. Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About PETROFAC LTD/ADR

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

