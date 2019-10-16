Reviewing CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) & Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

CarGurus has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 30.43, meaning that its share price is 2,943% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CarGurus and Phunware’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $454.09 million 9.10 $65.17 million $0.57 54.78 Phunware N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 8.22% 17.12% 11.57% Phunware N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CarGurus and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 2 11 0 2.85 Phunware 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarGurus currently has a consensus price target of $49.27, indicating a potential upside of 57.80%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Phunware.

Summary

CarGurus beats Phunware on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

