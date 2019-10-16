Reviewing Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Lodging Trust and One Liberty Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Lodging Trust $597.17 million 2.76 $96.97 million $2.34 11.61 One Liberty Properties $79.13 million 6.84 $20.67 million $2.13 12.77

Chesapeake Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. Chesapeake Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chesapeake Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust pays out 68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties pays out 84.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Lodging Trust and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Lodging Trust 15.74% 5.73% 3.10% One Liberty Properties 22.49% 6.15% 2.37%

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 One Liberty Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Chesapeake Lodging Trust presently has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.28%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Chesapeake Lodging Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,288 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

