Reviewing MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) & Regency Centers (NYSE:REG)

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MGM Growth Properties and Regency Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 0 3 6 0 2.67 Regency Centers 0 3 5 0 2.63

MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.35%. Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $69.04, indicating a potential upside of 0.64%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Dividends

MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. MGM Growth Properties pays out 84.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Regency Centers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $1.00 billion 2.77 $67.07 million $2.23 13.41 Regency Centers $984.33 million 11.68 $176.07 million $3.69 18.59

Regency Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MGM Growth Properties. MGM Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 7.51% 1.29% 0.69% Regency Centers 23.19% 3.86% 2.29%

Summary

Regency Centers beats MGM Growth Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 11 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2018, our destination resorts, the Park, and Northfield Park collectively comprise approximately 27,500 hotel rooms, 2.7 million convention square footage, 150 retail outlets, 300 food and beverage outlets and 20 entertainment venues. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

