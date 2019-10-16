Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,264 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.39% of Revance Therapeutics worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 47.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after buying an additional 428,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 166.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $153,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

RVNC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. 500,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,062. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,745.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

