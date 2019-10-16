Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Lowers Stock Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $75,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

CHRS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. 74,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,340. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.94. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Barclays set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $50,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,854.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $238,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,217 shares of company stock worth $372,546. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.