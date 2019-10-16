Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 10,000 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 2.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,096,000 after purchasing an additional 546,307 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,461,000 after acquiring an additional 50,087 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $24,437,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,586. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.92.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

