Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 30,000 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.25% of LivaNova worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $615,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.41. 13,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,355. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price objective on LivaNova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $73,820.00. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

