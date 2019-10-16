Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 476,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 30th total of 557,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,161. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.11.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $217,800.00. Also, SVP Kevin Maddock sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $37,905.00. Insiders have sold a total of 520,908 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

