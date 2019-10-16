Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,250 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($58.15) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,820 ($49.92) price target (down previously from GBX 4,340 ($56.71)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target (down previously from GBX 4,500 ($58.80)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,395.29 ($57.43).

RIO stock opened at GBX 3,933.50 ($51.40) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,141.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,465.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.93. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total value of £336.56 ($439.78).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

