Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

RVSB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Lee Nies purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,788,000 after buying an additional 157,223 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 519,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 92,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

