Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PSMT stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 190,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,035. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79.

PSMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

