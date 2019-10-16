Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Liberum Capital downgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $247.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

