Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the August 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

NYSE:ROK traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.95. 771,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $191.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.04 and a 200 day moving average of $163.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

