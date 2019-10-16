Rogers Communications (RCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Rogers Communications has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCI. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.18.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.