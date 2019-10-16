Rollins (ROL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Rollins to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROL opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.87.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

