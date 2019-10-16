Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price (down from GBX 1,160 ($15.16)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,056.75 ($13.81).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

LON:RR opened at GBX 746.20 ($9.75) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 713.80 ($9.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.11). The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 770.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 850.01.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 757 ($9.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,937.92 ($2,532.24). Also, insider Beverly Goulet purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 783 ($10.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,150 ($51,156.41). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,639 shares of company stock worth $5,941,526.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.