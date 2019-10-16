Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 887.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The company has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.09.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

