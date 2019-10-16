Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes $337,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,169,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,623,000 after buying an additional 166,116 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $83.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

