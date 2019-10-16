Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 451,886 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,886 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 35.2% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 26.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William J. Williford bought 10,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,329.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tracy W. Krohn bought 21,500 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $96,105.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 161,913 shares of company stock worth $670,299 over the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTI shares. ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on W&T Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on W&T Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $576.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.89.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

