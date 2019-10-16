Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) a SEK 146 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) received a SEK 146 price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOLV-B. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 175 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC set a SEK 150 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 200 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 203 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 159.27.

VOLV-B remained flat at $SEK 139.70 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,271,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 141.09. Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

